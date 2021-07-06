3 cars hit person standing on Kennewick highway on-ramp

A pedestrian was hit by three cars late Monday on a Highway 240 on-ramp in Kennewick.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating what happened but did not release any information about the person who was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with unknown injuries.

The WSP said the person was standing in the roadway of the westbound on-ramp from Edison Street, just south of Columbia Park, just before 11 p.m. Monday.

Chloe J. Garner, 19, of Kennewick, hit the person with a Toyota Camry and then the person starting running in the road before being struck by two more cars, said the WSP.

The pedestrian is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, said investigators.

No charges were pending against the drivers.