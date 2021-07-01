Local

2 die after car plunges off highway south of Kennewick, flipping down steep embankment

A SUV went down an about 50-foot embankment and flipped, killing both people inside.
Kennewick, WA

Two people died in a Thursday morning crash south of Kennewick on Interstate 82/Highway 395.

A passing driver in a truck spotted the SUV at the bottom of a 50-foot embankment about 6 a.m., Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson said.

The SUV went over the guardrail in the southbound lanes of the highway about a mile north of the Coffin Road exit, and appears to have rolled multiple times before reaching the bottom.

Investigators are not sure how long it has been there at this point. No witnesses have come forward yet.

The two people inside are adults from Eastern Oregon, but officers haven’t notified their family members yet.

Investigators are asking people driving through the area to be cautious.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

