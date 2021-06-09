‘Peace’ hoodie robber strikes again in Tri-Cities. This time he shot toward a family

A “peace-loving” robber has struck again in the Tri-Cities, but this time more violently.

The robber, decked out in a black hoodie with a logo of a skeletal hand with fingers in the familiar “V,” showed up outside of a HAPO drive-through ATM at 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, Pasco police said.

He then walked up behind a man in a four-door sedan using the cash machine, who had his family in the car.

The robber pointed a black semiautomatic pistol at the driver and demanded everything he had. The man threw his cash on the ground and sped away.

The robber responded by firing two shots, though they didn’t hit the car.

Police tried using a police K9 dog to track the suspect, but lost the trail when it went into the golf course.

Police shared photos of the suspect Tuesday afternoon. Along with the hoodie, the robber wore glasses, a white brimmed cap and a face mask. He is about 5-foot- 6 to 5-foot-9 and is skinny, police said.

West Richland police were quick to recognize the man as similar to photos they had from a April 2 robbery at Circle K. In that case, the masked man with glasses and the same hoodie came into the store with a pistol and demanded cash.

West Richland police are looking for this suspect in an April 2 robbery. They believe he may have committed another robbery in Pasco.

He ran from the sore to a waiting vehicle.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to contact police through the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333. Or contact Pasco police Detective Ron Seltun at seltunr@pasco-wa.gov.