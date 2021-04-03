Peace-loving gunman robs Tri-Cities convenience store yards from a police station

West Richland police are looking for the person who used a gun to rob the Circle K at 2957 W. Van Giesen St. about 11 p.m. Friday. Courtesy West Richland Police Department

West Richland police are looking for a suspect and getaway driver in a gunpoint robbery at a convenience store just across a vacant lot from the police station.

A man pulled a black semiautomatic pistol and demanded money at 11 p.m. Friday at the Circle K store and gas station at 3957 W. Van Giesen St., according to police reports.

The clerk put cash in a plastic grocery bag, and the suspect ran out.

He crossed the street to the west and got into a waiting car. It took off westbound on Van Giesen Street.

Surveillance cameras show a skinny male about 5-foot-10 to 6-foot wearing black-framed glasses.

His hoody was cinched low over his face and he wore a neck and face covering, obscuring most of his face.

He was dressed in black, including his athletic shoes, sweatpants and sweatshirt. On the chest area of the sweatshirt was a white hand making the peace sign.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery, including the getaway driver, to call 509-628-0333.