Drunk driver tested 3+ times legal limit after killing Tri-Cities highway worker

A Tri-Cities woman was struck and killed by a car May 15 as she was working as a flagger on a highway construction project near the Yakima River bridge near Selah, Wash. Google Street View

The 21-year-old driver who hit and killed a construction site flagger early Saturday had a blood-alcohol level nearly 3 1/2 times the legal limit.

The Pasco mother was struck as she stepped off the running board of a mixer truck. She died before she could be taken to a hospital.

Jada J. Gibson was told Monday that she’ll remain in the Yakima County jail on $1 million bail for at least two more weeks until she returns to court.

She currently is being held on suspicion of vehicular homicide for the death of Bonnie M. Stewart, and vehicular assault for injuries to Gibson’s 18-year-old passenger, Ganell G. Arthur.

Stewart, 51, was the mother of two adult sons, Adam and Christian, and had worked on the highway construction crew for a couple years.

She was hit by Gibson’s Volkswagen Passat at 1:30 a.m. near the Yakima River Bridge, about two miles northeast of Selah in Yakima County.

Stewart’s sons started a GoFundMe campaign to help give their mother the “funeral she deserves.”

Adam Stewart wrote in the fundraiser that their mother was taken too soon, before she could be a grandmother.

“But enough about the negatives; we wanna make this into a positive experience,” he said. “We are raising the money so she has the best possible exit.”

He added that most people knew his mom was “a very picky person” with particular tastes. She also had the desire to be buried in her drop-top BMW.

“As you know, we’re not able to do that, so however much you guys can donate will help,” said Adam Stewart. “We will try to have the next best thing. Whatever that may be.”

According to a Washington State Patrol report, the northbound lane of Highway 823 was closed overnight Friday for construction work near the bridge.

Traffic was being alternately diverted in the southbound lane.

Gibson of Toppenish was headed north when she came upon stopped traffic in the active construction zone and hit Stewart. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, Gibson appeared in Yakima County Superior Court via video from the jail.

Deputy Prosecutor Heather Thorn said she is concerned for the public’s safety should Gibson be released because her breathalyzer test at the crash site came back to 0.272 percent.

The legal limit to drive in Washington state is up to 0.08 percent.

Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp said Gibson is an enrolled tribal member with Yakama Nation who is in court for her first alleged crime.

Gibson lives with her mother, who would make sure her daughter attends all court hearings and complies with conditions, said Wehrkamp. The lawyer asked for Gibson to be released, adding that the requested bail is “really high.”

“In light of the fact that we had one person suffer serious injuries — broken bones — and the other person was killed with you hitting them with your automobile, $1 million bail is appropriate at this time,” said Judge Richard H. Bartheld.

Arthur of Wapato had a broken ankle, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported. Another passenger, Jenna J. Gibson, 20, of Toppenish, suffered cuts, and both were released after being treated at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.