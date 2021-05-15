Tri-Cities woman killed walking in highway construction zone by suspected drunk driver

A Pasco woman was killed early Saturday in a suspected drunk driving crash while she was walking along a rural highway.

Bonnie M. Stewart, 51, was struck by a car at 1:30 a.m. near the Yakima River Bridge about two miles northeast of Selah in Yakima County, said the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers said a car driven by Jada J. Gibson, 21, of Toppenish, was headed north on Highway 823 when it hit the rear of a truck in an active construction zone.

The northbound lane of the highway was closed for construction and traffic was being alternately diverted in the southbound lane.

Gibson’s Volkswagen Passat hit the rear of a Peterbuilt truck stopped in the northbound lane of the construction zone, said the WSP.

Then Stewart was hit as she was walking in the closed northbound lane.

Gibson also hit the back of a third vehicle, a Ford Ranger pickup, parked in the northbound shoulder of the road.

Gibson was not injured but her 18-year-old female passenger from Wapato was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.

Charges are pending against Gibson, said the WSP.