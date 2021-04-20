25-year-old Sunnyside mom identified as Tri-Cities shooting victim. Investigation continues

Family members are raising money for Magdalena Verduzco who was found outside of a Kennewick home. Facebook Fundraiser

A 25-year-old Sunnyside mother has been identified as the woman who died from a gunshot wound Friday.

Magdalena “Maggie” Verduzco was found with a single wound outside of a home on the 400 block of East Bruneau Place in downtown Kennewick about 3 a.m.

Kennewick detectives were called in to investigate.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, said Benton County Coroner Bill Leach.

A person was with Verduzco when the shooting happened, said Lt. Aaron Clem. Police are continuing to try to determine if it was an accident or intentional.

“We have to go through all of the steps in case it is a homicide,” he said. “If it turns out to be accidental or a suicide, at least we did all of our work.”

Family members described Verduzco as an amazing mother and friend who was special to everyone she encountered.

A Facebook fundraiser was started to help with funeral costs. The organizer, Pearla C. Villalobos, wrote that Verduzco had amazing goals and a bright future ahead of her. She had two daughters who were everything to her, she said.

“For the people that got to know her, they knew her as .... (an) amazing mother and wonderful friend,” she said. “We familia Villalobos and Verduzco, we kindly ask for everyone’s help.”

By Tuesday afternoon, the family had raised $3,400.

According to her Facebook page, Verduzco worked at Walmart.

It’s not clear why she was in Kennewick.