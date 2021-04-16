Woman, 25, dies of gunshot wound outside a Tri-Cities home

A woman was found shot in the 400 block of East Bruneau Place. Kennewick police are investigating. Google Maps

Kennewick police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman early Friday on a downtown Kennewick street.

Police were called to the 400 block of East Bruneau Place in downtown Kennewick about 3 a.m. where they found the woman with a single gunshot wound, Kennewick police Lt. Aaron Clem said in a statement.

After arriving, police started trying to save her life. When Kennewick Fire Department medics arrived, they took over and took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives were called in to investigate but they have not determined whether it was accidental or who fired the shot.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Another person was at the scene with the woman and is cooperating with the death investigation, said Clem.

Police believe everyone involved has been identified and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Kennewick police through the non-emergency dispatch number 509-628-0333.