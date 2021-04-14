‘Relieve this heavy burden.’ Police launch site on Kennewick girl’s abduction

Eighteen years ago, Sofia Juarez walked out of her east side Kennewick home, never to be seen again.

Police were told that Sofia — just one day short of celebrating her 5th birthday — was believed to have followed a family member’s boyfriend to a nearby market.

Her disappearance became the first Amber Alert in Washington state.

Investigators have chased leads over the years spanning from abduction by either someone she knew or a stranger to murder to an accident.

Meanwhile, the face of the smiling girl with a flower hat has been featured on the side of a NASCAR race car, on America’s Most Wanted TV show, in New York’s Times Square and on the side of semi-truck trailers that crisscross the country.

She now would be 23 years old.

Her missing poster has included age-progression photos to help people identify the little girl-turned-adult.

Sofia Juarez vanished from her Kennewick home the night of Feb. 4, 2003. Paul T. Erickson Tri-City Herald

Still, no solid word on what happened to Sofia.

On Wednesday, Kennewick police announced the launch of a new website to finally help bring Sofia home.

Their hope is that either the abductor or someone else in the know is ready to talk.

“Sofia was taken from her family, and from us, as a community,” Lt. Aaron Clem said in a news release. “Her mother went to her grave not knowing what happened to Sofia.”

“Sofia’s disappearance has made a lasting impression on her family and our community, and the Kennewick Police Department continues to make finding Sofia a top priority,” he added.

New website

The website asks, “What happened to Sofia?” and says she “will never be forgotten.”

It will contain periodic updates on the case and give people the opportunity to leave tips for detectives to follow, the news release said.

“Sofia was a typical young girl who enjoyed cartoons, playing with Barbie dolls, and coloring. She was shy by nature, and not prone to wander off by herself,” according to the website. “She was very excited about her upcoming birthday.”

Sofia lived with her mother Maria Juarez, grandmother Ignacia Juarez, and several aunts and uncles in the 100 block of East 15th Avenue.

Mother Maria Juarez, center, and grandmother Ignacia Juarez carry signs and candles in honor of missing 4-­year-­old Sofia in 2003. Molly Van Wagner Tri-City Herald

Police say she was walking west on 15th toward South Washington Street on Feb. 4, 2003, when she was taken sometime between 8 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

On the 18th anniversary in February, the Washington State Patrol’s Homeward Bound Program unveiled a new missing poster of Sofia that is on the side of Kam-Way truck trailers.

Kennewick Police Chief Ken Hohenberg said at the time that while Sofia’s case has been reviewed many times through the years, another effort started in early December.

“Sofia was a beacon of sunshine who had a bright and innocent life stolen from her,” the website says. “Her family, friends and community have lived under a dark cloud since she was taken from us.

“Sofia was, and still is, loved by all who knew her.”

The Washington State Patrol’s Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit unveiled its newest Homeward Bound Trucks at the Kennewick Police Department Headquarters on February 4, 2021 the eighteenth anniversary of the disappearance of Sofia Juarez. The program of brands commercial trucks with the likenesses of missing children to assist in recovery. Jennifer King jking@tricityherald.com

The site also lets people know how they can help, saying that the little girl’s abductor likely discussed their involvement or knowledge with others and that any piece of information may help.

“Immediately following her disappearance, the involved person’s usual behavior may have changed such as: missed appointments, difficulty sleeping, or changes in alcohol and drug consumption,” police said.

“Relationships change over time. Allegiances once owed no longer exist. If you know something, it is now OK to say something.”

And for that abductor who’s been looking over their shoulder since 2003, the police have a message: “Each tip brings us closer to you. It is time to relieve this heavy burden that you have carried. It is time to help yourself. We encourage you to contact us.”

People are encouraged to visit the website, www.go2kennewick.com/1368/What-Happened-to-Sofia.

They also can contact Special Investigator Al Wehner at 509-582-1331 or al.wehner@ci.kennewick.wa.us, in addition to calling non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.