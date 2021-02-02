This Tri-Cities 4-year-old vanished 18 years ago. Police haven’t given up on finding her

For nearly two decades, Kennewick police have been haunted by the disappearance of a little 4-year-old girl.

It was the day before Sofia Juarez’s birthday, Feb. 4, 2003, when she started walking to the store. She hasn’t been seen since.

Now, on the 18th anniversary of her disappearance, Kennewick investigators are hoping to find what happened to her, in part with the help of a Washington State Patrol program.

The Homeward Bound Program features missing children on the side of semi-tractor trailers. Three new trucks will display Sofia’s missing poster showing what she might look like as a young woman today.

The trailers are being unveiled at a Thursday afternoon event.

This is the first time Sofia has been featured in the program with the state patrol’s new partner Kam-Way Transportation. Her missing poster was previously displayed with the WSP’s former partner, Gordon Trucking.

In other cases, the Homeward Bound Program has succeeded in generating new leads, said Carri Gordon, the missing person unit program manager.

Sofia Juarez, Kennewick WA child who disappeared in 2003 will be featured on trailers traveling throughout Washington. Courtesy Washington State Patrol

“The idea is to get these kids’ faces back into the spotlight, and let people know that we’re still trying to find them,” she said.

These rolling billboards travel across the West Coast and into Canada and Mexico. One in six children are found because someone saw a picture, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Sofia Juarez vanished from her Kennewick home the night of Feb. 4, 2003. Paul T. Erickson Tri-City Herald

Sofia is one of five children currently featured in the program, and Gordon said they plan to have 10 total.

Not forgotten

Sofia left her east Kennewick home after getting a dollar from her mother and following another adult who was going to a nearby store.

Mother Maria Juarez, center, and grandmother Ignacia Juarez carry signs and candles in honor of missing 4-­year-­old Sofia in 2003. Molly Van Wagner Tri-City Herald

She was reported missing at 9 p.m. when the adult returned home and Sofia wasn’t with him. He said he never saw Sofia.

Other family members thought she was playing in her bedroom and they scoured the house and the neighborhood and called police.

A memorial for missing 4-year-­old Sofia Juarez sits on the corner of East 15th Avenue and Washington Street in Kennewick in 2003. Molly Van Wagner Tri-City Herald

The entire department, along with hundreds of officers and firefighters from neighboring agencies, knocked on doors in a three-mile radius of the east Kennewick house, former police Sgt. Ken Lattin told the Herald in 2012.

From the beginning of the investigation, police treated Sofia’s disappearance as an abduction. She was the subject of the state’s first Amber Alert.

Along with being featured on trailers, her case was on America’s Most Wanted, and her picture has been shown on the side of a NASCAR race car and in New York City’s Times Square.

Posters of Sofia Juarez line a table in March 2003 near Bethlehem Lutheran School in Kennewick during a car wash to raise money to help her family. Richard Dickin Tri-City Herald

Police are continuing to look for her. They have followed every lead and amassed a case file with more than 20,000 pages, the said.

Police Chief Ken Hohenberg coaxed retired Richland police Capt. Al Wehner to review cold cases starting in 2015. Among those cases is Sofia’s disappearance.

“These trucks are just another example of things that we’re trying to do to gather new information,” Lt. Aaron Clem told the Herald.

The unveiling of the trucks is coinciding with another push by Wehner to retrace the steps investigators took 18 years ago.

Volunteers and police officers line up shoulder to shoulder in a field off West 12th Place in Kennewick to search for clues the day after Sofia Juarez disappeared from her home Feb. 4, 2003. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Police would like to find the people who lived in the area around East 15th Avenue between Washington Street and Cedar Street when Sofia disappeared. Her mom has since died.

“We continue to actively work it as a missing person,” Clem said. “The end goal is to locate Sofia. We keep working it and we hope for the best.”

Anyone with possible information or who lived in that neighborhood at the time, is asked to contact Wehner at 509-582-1331.