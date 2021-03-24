3 adults and a child killed in head-on crash in the Yakima Valley

Three members of a family and another driver died early Wednesday in a head-on collision near Granger.

Troopers and Yakama Nation police responded at about 3 a.m. to the deadly crash on Highway 22 at the Highway 223 junction on the Yakama reservation.

One passenger went to a Mid-Columbia hospital in critical condition.

“We are still notifying family members at this time,” Trooper Chris Thorson said in an 8 a.m. tweet.

More information was not available later Wednesday morning. Tribal investigators have taken over the investigation of the crash.

A 3-year-old was one of the victims killed in the crash, and a 2-year-old is the lone survivor, according to a KEPR TV report.

The TV station also reported that the family’s vehicle crossed the centerline and hit the other car in the eastbound lane.

The Washington Department of Transportation closed that portion of Highway 22, two miles south of Granger, while troopers investigated and cleared the roadway.

Detours were provided for other motorists until the highway reopened just before 7 a.m.