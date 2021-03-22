3-alarm fire engulfs Richland duplex Monday night

Richland firefighters battled a 3-alarm duplex fire on Stevens Drive on Monday night.

A Richland duplex went up in flames Monday night, leading officials to declare it a 3-alarm fire.

The call came in to emergency dispatchers at 7:20 p.m. about a fire at 1411 Stevens Drive.

One hour later, crews were still battling the blaze with at least 17 engines and other fire units from various agencies on the scene.

Residents of the home made it out safe, said officials at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.