She was looking for her dead husband’s car when she pulled a gun, say Kennewick police

Law enforcement officers prepare to tow a car after woman was arrested in line at the Zip’s restaurant drive-thru window in Kennewick after she allegedly pulled a gun at an auto shop. Tri-City Herald

A 60-year-old woman was trying to track down her late husband’s car when she pulled a gun on an employee at a Kennewick mechanic’s shop.

Kristen A. Kennedy got upset when told the car was not at Bob’s Auto Body and retrieved the gun from her own car, court documents said.

The employee told police she believed it was a real gun and that Kennedy was going to shoot her, so she ran inside the 210 N. Date St. shop and called 911.

When Kennedy was arrested a block away at Zip’s By the Cable Bridge, a toy gun was found in her car, documents said.

The Pasco woman was charged Monday in Benton County Superior Court with felony harassment with a threat to kill.

The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. March 17.

Kennewick police at the time said Kennedy went into the shop when she spotted the car.

She started arguing when employees told her she was wrong, and was asked to leave, police said.

Kennedy then allegedly got the toy gun from her black Monte Carlo and pointed it at the employee before driving off.

She was found waiting in the drive-thru line at the nearby Zip’s restaurant, where officers surrounded her car and arrested her.

A mental health professional riding along with police talked to Kennedy before she was taken to the Benton County jail. Her bail is set at $10,000.

Documents said that Kennedy admitted to pointing the toy gun because the employee would not let her look for her husband’s vehicle.

Kennedy has convictions dating to 1996 in Franklin, Pacific and Grays Harbor counties. The crimes include arson, burglary, forgery, escape, theft of a gun and possession of stolen property.