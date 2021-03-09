Tri-Cities teen jailed in knife attack after confrontation over Snapchat posts

A West Richland teen is locked up for allegedly attacking another teen who confronted him over some social media posts.

Kayden W. McMahon, 18, was arrested Monday on suspicion of second-degree assault, a felony, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

His bail is set at $20,000.

West Richland police were called to the area of Timberline Drive and Teak Lane for an assault in progress at 9:20 a.m. Monday, according to Capt. Tom Grego.

Officers discovered that the 19-year-old victim had gone to McMahon’s home to confront him over statements made on Snapchat.

The victim left at the homeowner’s request, but McMahon allegedly followed him.

McMahon then assaulted the teen, resulting in a stab wound and head injuries, Grego said in a news release.

The victim was taken to a Tri-Cities hospital for treatment. Police did not release the name of the victim.

West Richland police and members of the regional SWAT team served a search warrant 12 hours later at McMahon’s home. He was booked into the Benton County jail at 10:25 p.m.