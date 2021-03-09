Benton deputies searching for a 77-year-old missing man near Prosser

Police are searching for a 77-year-old Grandview man who disappeared from his home nearly a week ago.

Eduardo “Eddie” Jasso left his house a few days before Sunday in a Chevy S-10 pickup, according to Benton County Sheriff’s deputies and family members.

Family members said Jasso suffers from the early stages of dementia along with depression. He does not have a cellphone with him.

He is known to have connections in the Prosser area.

Eduardo Jasso went missing from his Grandview home sometime last week. He is believed to be driving a white pickup. Benton County Sheriff's Office

The Benton County sheriff’s aviation unit helped Grandview police by searching remote areas around Prosser by air.

Jasso is 5-foot-6, 210 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He has scars on both knees and a capital “A” tattooed on his right wrist.

His Chevy S-10 is white with a large dent in the driver’s side and has some yellow paint transfer. The license plate number of C3232F.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call the Grandview police at 509-882-2000 or contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 509-628-0333.