Kennewick police searching for 2 men after Clearwater Avenue robbery

Kennewick, WA

Police are hunting for two men who robbed a Clearwater Avenue convenience store.

The men, both armed with handguns, came into the Shell station store on the 3400 block about 9:45 p.m. Friday. They were dressed in jackets with hoods and wearing masks, Kennewick police said.

They pointed the guns at the clerk and demanded money.

They left in a dark blue Chevy Tahoe, model year 2007 and 2014.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the non-emergency dispatch number 509-628-0333 and refer to case number 21-04723.

Robbery suspects (2), 21-04723.png
Police are looking for two men involved in a Friday night robbery on Clearwater Avenue. Kennewick Police Department
