Driver shot twice by Richland police officer released from hospital but not arrested

The 32-year-old man has been released from the hospital after being shot twice by a Richland police officer.

The Regional Special Investigations Unit released information about the man who was shot and the 7-year veteran police officer who wounded him.

Charlie Suarez was driving along the Highway 240 bypass at Wellsian Way about 7 p.m. Monday when he crashed and flipped his car, Kennewick police Commander Randy Maynard said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses saw Suarez running away and gave police his description, according to scanner reports.

Officer Christian Jabri was searching the walking trails parallel to the highway when he spotted Suarez.

Jabri, whose been a police officer for seven years including two years in Richland, can be heard on the radio broadcast saying he was starting to pursue the driver.

Within seconds, Jabri reports, “Shots fired. Shots fired. Shots fired. Suspect is down.”

Wednesday’s news release does not say what prompted Jabri to fire at Suarez along the jogging path.

“The investigation is not complete,” Maynard said. “We don’t have all the answers yet.”

According to reports at the time, Suarez was hit in the leg and in the hip. Police and firefighters provided aid, including putting a tourniquet on this leg and he was taken to a local hospital.

Suarez had not been booked into the Benton County jail as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s unclear if Jabri is on leave pending the investigation as in other officer-involved shooting investigations.

The regional SIU, with detectives from other law enforcement agencies other than Richland, took over the investigation on Monday night.

They finished processing the scene at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, and have conducted numerous interviews, Maynard said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Suarez or the shooting to contact Kennewick police Sgt. Dan Todd at 509-582-1315 or daniel.todd@ci.kennewick.wa.us or Pasco Sgt. Jamie Raebel. at 509-544-3076 or raebelj@pasco-wa.gov.