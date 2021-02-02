Richland police shoot fleeing driver after rollover crash on the bypass highway

Investigation paint markings show the scene of Monday night’s officer-involved shooting along the path that parallels Highway 240 in Richland. Tri-City Herald

An investigation into a car crash ended with police officers shooting a man in Richland.

Richland police were called out to a rollover on the bypass highway near the corner of Wellsian Way and Highway 240 about 7 p.m. Monday.

Officers found the car empty and witnesses told them the driver ran off, said Richland police Capt. Drew Florence.

When officers searched the area, they found a man, who they suspected to be the driver, near Duportail Street and Highway 240, according to dispatch reports.

Shortly after the officer spotted him on the walking trail near Duportail Street, he told dispatchers, “I’ll be in foot pursuit,” according to radio traffic heard over Broadcastify.

Within seconds, the officer shouted, “Shots fired. Shots fired. Shots fired. Suspect is down.”

It’s unclear whether the man shot at the officer.

The officer told dispatchers he had the suspect at gunpoint while medics were arriving. Then police and firefighters provided medical aid, including using a tourniquet on the wounded man.

Richland firefighters took him to a local hospital but his condition has not been released.

The walking trail near Duportail Street was shut down for hours while detectives with the Regional Special Investigations Unit investigated.

The unit, which can include officers from Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties, is called in to investigate shootings that involve officers. This team will not include any members of the Richland Police Department.

Unit detectives investigated the scene Monday night and were conducting interviews.

They also met with the community representatives appointed under a new Washington state law to play a role in SIU investigations.

The members were selected by Richland Police Chief John Bruce.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting to contact Kennewick police Sgt. Dan Todd at 509-582-1315 or daniel.todd@ci.kennewick.wa.us or Pasco Sgt. Jamie Raebel. at 509-544-3076 or raebelj@pasco-wa.gov.