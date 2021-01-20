$200,000 nationwide warrant issued for a Tri-Cities 16-year-old

A 16-year-old convicted criminal on court-imposed “intensive supervision” is accused of shooting a former classmate in the leg while trying to buy an e-cigarette product.

Tyshawn M. Brooks has 12 convictions from 2019 and 2020, including possessing a gun at school, resisting arrest, a protection order violation and assaults.

Brooks now has a $200,000 nationwide warrant for first-degree assault and first-degree robbery from the Jan. 8 deal that quickly went bad.

Deputy Prosecutor Kristin McRoberts — in filing the charges last week in Benton County Superior Court — said his whereabouts are unknown to police.

He is on selective aggressive probation for his prior cases, she said.

Kennewick police first learned of the incident after the victim, Gullianee Rojas-Morales, drove himself to a Kadlec clinic in Kennewick for treatment.

Rojas-Morales, 18, was “bleeding uncontrollably and responding officers heard him screaming in pain,” according to court documents.

He was taken by ambulance to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, where he underwent surgery to repair his femur. The two gunshot wounds resulted in his thigh bone being broken in three places, documents said.

Rojas-Morales was hospitalized for several days while he recovered.

He told police that he knows Brooks from middle school and had arranged to sell two boxes of “puffbars” to the younger teen.

They arranged a meeting at the Heatherstone apartments in Kennewick, on West 10th Avenue across from Park Middle School.

Rojas-Morales showed police his Snapchat message with Brooks that identified the specific location once inside the complex.

Rojas-Morales said Brooks got in the back seat of his car while an unknown man sat in the front passenger seat. The man then pulled out what the victim believed was a BB gun and ordered him to hand over the two boxes of puffbars, court documents said.

Rojas-Morales said he gave them one box and claimed that was all he had. Meanwhile, the second box was hidden between the driver’s seat and the door.

Brooks allegedly demanded the second box, along with Rojas-Morales’ wallet, necklace and ring.

Rojas-Morales said he refused because the jewelry had sentimental value and he believed the older suspect’s gun was not real. He told police he didn’t know that Brooks was armed.

At that point, an angry Brooks got out of the vehicle, walked up to Rojas-Morales’ open window and shot him twice in the leg, documents said.

Brooks and the other suspect then ran off.

Anyone with information on the shooting, Brooks’ whereabouts or the identity of the other suspect is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 509-628-0333.