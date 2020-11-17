Crime
Suspected drunk driver ran home after crashing ATV, killing a Finley woman
A 30-year-old Finley man told investigators he’d been drinking before he crashed his all-terrain vehicle, killing a woman riding with him.
David Philip Miller is facing hit and run charges in addition to vehicular homicide after he ran from the crash early Sunday, according to documents filed in Benton County District Court.
Miller was driving his Polaris Ranger Crew ATV about 2 a.m. on Bryson Brown Road in Finley east of Kennewick, Benton County Sheriff’s Sgt. Carlos Trevino wrote in the document for a 72-hour investigative hold.
Trevino wrote that Miller was driving with four passengers when he left the paved road and tried to climb a ditch bank to the top.
“He failed to properly maneuver the angle/incline causing the ATV to turn over onto the driver’s side,” wrote Trevino.
Nadine Locati, 34, of Finley, was sitting behind Miller and was partially ejected and fatally injured.
The other passengers included a 42-year-old man, 28-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl who suffered minor injuries, the sheriff’s office previously reported.
Trevino said Miller was found at home about 1.5 miles away and when questioned he initially denied being the driver and then said he got scared.
He later admitted to being the driver and to having had three shots of liquor and a beer in the hours before the crash, said the document.
He was not injured and was booked into the Benton County jail at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. He was released just before 4 p.m. Monday after posting bond on $50,000 bail.
