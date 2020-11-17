Suspected drunk driver ran home after crashing ATV, killing a Finley woman

A single rose and pine tree branches create a memorial for accident victim Nadine Locati, 34, on the dirt embankment near the east end of Bryson Brown Road in Finley. Tri-City Herald

A 30-year-old Finley man told investigators he’d been drinking before he crashed his all-terrain vehicle, killing a woman riding with him.

David Philip Miller is facing hit and run charges in addition to vehicular homicide after he ran from the crash early Sunday, according to documents filed in Benton County District Court.

Miller was driving his Polaris Ranger Crew ATV about 2 a.m. on Bryson Brown Road in Finley east of Kennewick, Benton County Sheriff’s Sgt. Carlos Trevino wrote in the document for a 72-hour investigative hold.

Trevino wrote that Miller was driving with four passengers when he left the paved road and tried to climb a ditch bank to the top.

“He failed to properly maneuver the angle/incline causing the ATV to turn over onto the driver’s side,” wrote Trevino.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nadine Locati, 34, of Finley, was sitting behind Miller and was partially ejected and fatally injured.

The other passengers included a 42-year-old man, 28-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl who suffered minor injuries, the sheriff’s office previously reported.

Law enforcement investigation paint marks outline the path of the four-wheel drive UTV on the shoulder of Bryson Brown Road and up the dirt embankment where Nadine Locati was killed. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Trevino said Miller was found at home about 1.5 miles away and when questioned he initially denied being the driver and then said he got scared.

He later admitted to being the driver and to having had three shots of liquor and a beer in the hours before the crash, said the document.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

He was not injured and was booked into the Benton County jail at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. He was released just before 4 p.m. Monday after posting bond on $50,000 bail.