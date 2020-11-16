Finley woman killed when off-road vehicle crashes with 5 on board

A 30-year-old man is facing vehicular homicide charges after an off-road vehicle crashed, killing one of his five passengers early Sunday.

David P. Miller, 30, was driving with four passengers in the four-wheel UTV about 2 a.m. when the vehicle flipped on Bryson Brown Road in Finley, said the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Nadine Locati, 34, of Finley, was killed in the crash.

The remaining passengers, a 42-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl suffered minor injuries.

Details about what happened in the crash have not been released by the sheriff’s office.

Miller was not hurt and was booked into the Benton County jail on a 72-hour hold for investigation of vehicular homicide.