Detectives arrest Kennewick gunman who used T-shirt disguise

A convicted felon who used a distinctive T-shirt to cover his head allegedly tried to remove a home’s security camera after firing at least 10 rounds in a Kennewick neighborhood.

When the camera wouldn’t come loose, the gunman uttered a curse word and ran.

But, before driving off, he fired more shots at a fleeing car with people inside.

Detectives eventually identified the alleged shooter as Ethan D. Guidry, and on Tuesday evening they surrounded a rural home and arrested him.

Guidry, who turned 20 earlier this month, is charged in Benton County Superior Court with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, a felony.

He is not allowed to own or possess any guns because of a 2015 conviction for second-degree arson.

A nationwide warrant had been issued Monday with $50,000 bail. Those court documents name him as Ethan Orthmann-Guidry.

Shooting spree

Kennewick police first got the call at 11:30 p.m. Friday from residents in the 3100 block of West Hood Avenue about someone shooting a gun.

Officers found nine spent casings near an apartment complex, and tracked down video from a nearby house that captured the sound of about 10 gunshots, court documents said.

That sound was followed by footage showing a man, wearing a shirt with a mushroom-like character on it, run up to the camera holding what looked like a gun.

After his failed attempt to remove the camera, another security video showed the gunman run to a car while also shooting at a separate vehicle, documents said.

Detectives compared the spent casings recovered from the Hood Avenue scene to another shooting earlier last week and found they were the same caliber.

In that case, a resident near North Morain Loop and Payette Avenue reported shots fired at 1 a.m. Oct. 13.

The caller told police that after hearing the gunshots, they saw two men and a woman run into a Morain home, court documents said.

Guidry lives in that house, and police learned he had arrived home with his girlfriend and a man at the same time as the shooting.

Officers found 10 casings in an intersection just south of Guidry’s home.

While investigating the Hood Avenue shooting, detectives recognized a car parked in front of Guidry’s home as one seen in the security video, documents said.

Guidry got into that car on Saturday and drove away. Multiple officers stopped the car, but Guidry got out and took off running, court documents said.

He was holding something in his jacket pocket at the time, and officers did not chase Guidry “because they were concerned he was armed,” documents said.

Shell casings

Police seized his abandoned car and a later search of it allegedly turned up a holster, along with ammunition consistent with the shell casings collected from Hood Avenue.

Investigators then searched Guidry’s house and reportedly found the T-shirt seen in the security footage.

In addition to the unlawful possession charge filed Monday, Guidry had two active arrest warrants for criminal traffic offenses, documents said.

Then, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the Kennewick Police Department’s Criminal Apprehension Team and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office surrounded an East Bowles Road home to arrest Guidry.

He exited the home, complied with officers’ instructions and was taken into custody without any issues, Kennewick police said in a news release.