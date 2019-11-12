Retirement is bittersweet for Lemon the police dog

This 2016 photo K9 Lemon and his driver, Officer Josh Madsen, was used in the 2017 fundraising calendar Cops and Pups. Lemon is retiring.

After an 8-year police career, one of Pasco’s finest is retiring.

Police dog K9 Lemon wrapped up his crime-fighting this month. He is almost 10.

Pasco police officials made the announcement Tuesday on Facebook and included a photo gallery of his work and adventures.

He had a health scare in September when he needed emergency surgery for a medical condition called a stomach flip, causing his intestines to twist into a deadly knot.

Pasco Officer Josh Madsen recognized that his partner was in distress and rushed him to a veterinarian.

Hundreds of Facebook followers wished the pup well and encouraged a speedy recovery.

Lemon started having complications last month from that original surgery, and required another operation on Oct. 27.

So on Tuesday, Madsen and the department made the challenging decision due to concerns that Lemon may inadvertently reinjure himself on the job.

More well wishes quickly came in from friends and co-workers.

“Happy tails, buddy,” said the police department post.

Pasco has three other dogs: Hapo, Jucon and Ezra.

Madsen, in the lengthy department post, thanked the community for their years of support.

“K9 Lemon is as much your dog as he is mind, so I will make this promise to you: Lemon will have a happy and comfortable retirement with his family, and he will not want for treats or belly rubs,” said Madsen, who identified himself as the Lemon chauffeur. “He has earned it.”