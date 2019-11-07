Man accused of holding knife to girl’s throat in Richland break-in held on $250K bail

Bail was set for Jordan Christopher KE Smith during a hearing held Thursday morning via a video link at the Benton County Justice Center in Kennewick. Smith is accused of breaking into a Richland home and assaulting an 11-year-old girl. Tri-City Herald

Bail was set at $250,000 Thursday morning for a man suspected of walking into a south Richland home and holding a knife to an 11-year-old girl’s throat.

Jordan Christopher Kelly Smith, 30, appeared briefly in Benton County District Court via a video link from the jail.

Smith was arrested Wednesday evening in south Richland and booked into the Benton County jail about 11 p.m. on an investigative hold.

He is being held on suspicion of first-degree assault, burglary and kidnapping. Prosecutors have 72 hours to file charges.

Police were called to a house on Ferrara Lane in south Richland about 1:30 a.m. Sunday after the report of a man attacking a girl who was sleeping.

The home is on Ferrara Lane is south of Keene Road, several blocks south of Orchard Elementary School.

The girl said she woke up to a man straddling her on the bed with a knife at her throat, according to court documents filed Thursday.

“(The girl) state the male threatened to hurt her family if she did not leave willingly with him,” said the affidavit by Richland Officer Christopher Mason.

Her mother was in the house asleep at the time.

The girl managed to grab the folding knife away from the man and cut him on his hands in the struggle, said the documents. She also suffered a cut to her thumb.

He ran from the house, leaving a trail of blood and forgetting his black Converse high-top sneakers that he’d taken off when he came into the house through an unlocked garage door.

A police dog from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office followed the blood trail until it lost the scent. But officers were still able to use DNA from the blood samples to identify Smith as the suspect, said the court documents.

Police also believe he is the same person who was prowling through cars in the neighborhood of Ferrara Lane and Meadow Hills Drive the same night.

He told police later that he drank heavily on Saturday and “could not recall anything afterwards before waking up outside of Sunnyside,” said court documents.

“During the interview, Jordan did state that he woke up missing his Converse-brand shoes, had blood that did not belong to him along with cuts to his left hand, and was missing his knife,” said court documents.“

He also told police that his car had several items that did not belong to him.