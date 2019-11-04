Description released of Richland burglar who struggled with 11-year-old girl

Richland police have released a description of the man who broke into a Richland home and struggled with an 11-year-old girl he woke up early Sunday.

The man may have been in his 40s and had blue, gray or green eyes. He had short light brown hair and an average build.

He is described as having a saggy face, possibly with dark spots, or “liver spots.” His voice is harsh or raspy and he smelled strongly of cigarette smoke.

He was wearing black, bulky clothing.

He may have a cut on his left hand or his right chest, according to police. Police are not commenting on how he got those cuts or whether he was armed with a knife.

Police believe the man walked into the house on Ferrara Lane in south Richland through an unlocked garage door.

The man and girl struggled and the man left, said police.

Car prowls reported

Other family, including her parents, were asleep in the house at the time.

Some additional details were being withheld from the public by police as the investigation continued on Monday.

There were at least two vehicle prowls in the same area around the same time, police said.

Ferrara Lane is south of Keene Road and several blocks south of Orchard Elementary School.

Anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the neighborhood is asked to call Richland police.