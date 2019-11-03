Girl struggles with burglar who walked into a Richland home while she slept

An 11-year-old girl woke up to find a man standing above her after walking into her family’s house early Sunday, said Richland police.

Police believe the man entered the house on Ferrara Lane in south Richland through an unlocked garage door.

The man and girl struggled and then the man left, according to police reports.

Police did not have a good description of the suspect Sunday afternoon and were continuing to investigate.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

There were at least two vehicle prowls in the same area around the same time, police said.

Ferrara Lane is south of Keene Road and several blocks south of Orchard Elementary School.

Anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the neighborhood is asked to call Richland police.