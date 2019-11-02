He made headlines earlier this week for a video of his arrest. Now he’s back in jail

A man, whose arrest earlier this week grabbed headlines when he was punched, stomped and Tasered by Kennewick police, was arrested for a second break-in in the same week.

A person living in Highlander Apartments on West Fourth Avenue spotted a man, later identified as Gordon Bailey, 51, kicking in an door around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

The person living there had an anti-harassment order to prevent Bailey from being at the apartment.

No one was inside at the time.

When officers arrived, they found the door busted in and Bailey inside. He was arrested without incident, and booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of residential burglary.

Earlier this week, he was arrested for reportedly busting into a pickup truck and stealing items near the Ben Franklin Transit Center off Clearwater Avenue.

He initially tried to run from police but was cornered.

Police say he didn’t follow orders during his arrest and officers shocked him with a Taser, stomped his head and punched him seven times until they could handcuff him.

A person in a nearby car filmed the arrest posted it on Facebook, where it had been shared more than 2,000 times and had 970 comments by Saturday afternoon.

Kennewick police are investigating whether the officers in the video used the amount of force necessary to protect their safety during the arrest.