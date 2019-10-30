Video of Kennewick officers punching and Tasing prowler goes viral. Police investigating

Jeffrey Maddux of Kennewick posted a video to his Facebook page of the arrest by Kennewick police officers of suspected car prowler Gordon Bailey at the Ben Franklin Transit transfer station on North Huntington Street.

Kennewick police are investigating the use of force by officers who shocked a car prowling suspect with a Taser and punched him during an arrest.

A Facebook video of the arrest at the Benton-Franklin Transit Center attracted more than a 1,000 shares and 603 comments in the six hours since it was posted by a witness.

It shows an officer aiming a Taser at a suspect who is facing a fence. The man appears to collapse to the ground momentarily, but soon sits up.

The officer orders him to put his arms out or he will be hit again. The suspect appears to comply, but instead of putting his arms out to his side, he puts them in front of them and he does not put his head on the ground.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A second officer shows up and the two close in on the suspect.

The initial officer steps on his head and then pushes it to the ground, the video shows.

The second officer appears to kneel on the man and starts trying to handcuff him. He punches the man twice in the right side and five times in the back.

Police say the events in the video came after a break-in and chase at the transit center shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers were called after someone spotted a man break into a pickup window and start taking items, Kennewick police said.

The suspect had broken into this truck at the Ben Franklin Transit transfer station in Kennewick when he was confronted by officers. Courtesy Kennewick Police Depart

When officers arrived, they spotted Gordon Bailey, 51, hiding in an empty bus. Officers ordered him off the bus but he refused. As they approached the bus, he bolted out, climbed a fence and ran.

As officers closed in on him he tried to climb over another fence. Police say they warned Bailey they would fire a Taser if he didn’t stop. When he kept going, an officer fired the Taser.

When Bailey didn’t immediately comply with orders to get on the ground, a Kennewick officer warned him he would use the Taser again.

Police say he went to the ground willingly, but didn’t immediately put his arms out to his side, said a news release.

“Bailey verbally and physically resisted their efforts to install handcuffs,” said the release. “Several strikes were applied to Bailey’s right side and lower back area in an attempt to gain compliance from Bailey and get handcuffs applied.”

Bailey was checked at Trios Southridge Hospital before being brought to the Benton County jail. He was booked on suspicion of vehicle prowling, second-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

The release said they will be reviewing the video and investigating the use of force and arrest.

“As in all use of force cases, the Kennewick Police Department investigates and reviews the actions of the involved officers to ensure that their actions were within policy,” said the release.