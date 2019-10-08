Crime

He shot a rifle from a porch during a gang shootout, say police. 5th suspect jailed

The final suspect in a Sept. 22 gang-related shootout is behind bars after getting caught in Pasco.

Officers with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Javier Valdez, 24, at 4 p.m. Monday nearly two weeks after police say he opened fire on a car from the porch of a Eighth Avenue home.

He is being held in the Benton County jail on $100,000 bail on charges of second-degree assault and illegally having a gun.

Valdez was at the home on the 500 block when Nickolas Medelez, 25, and Mitchell Talavera, 22, approached in a car.

They made two passes before they opened fire on the home. The two men left a string of .45-caliber and 9-mm shell casings behind them that spanned the length of five houses.

A bullet punched through a window in the front of the home, missing several adults and four children inside, before shattering the rear window.

Javier Valdez

Talavera told police he started shooting after Valdez fired a rifle at the car.

The home’s resident, Tomas Hinojosa, Jr., 38, and Andres Torres-Rodriguez remain in jail after a camera caught Hinojosa handing the other man a handgun. Neither man is allowed to have guns. Both men are still in the Benton County jail.

Medelez and Talavera also remain in jail facing charges of drive-by shooting and assault.

Cameron Probert
Cameron Probert covers breaking news and education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.
