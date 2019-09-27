Two more men charged in Kennewick gang-related shootout

Shooting scene on East 8th Avenue Kennewick police are investigating Sunday night's shooting in the 500 block of East 8th Avenue as a possible gang-related crime. No injuries have been reported. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kennewick police are investigating Sunday night's shooting in the 500 block of East 8th Avenue as a possible gang-related crime. No injuries have been reported.

Prosecutors filed charges against two more of the five people accused in last weekend’s gang-related Kennewick shootout that nearly hit people inside a house and also damaged a home and cars.

One of the alleged gunmen in the car, Mitchell Talavera, 22, and one of the men at the house, Andres Torres-Rodriguez, 28, are the final people accused in the 6 p.m. shootout in front of the home on the 500 block of Eighth Avenue.

Talavera is being held in Benton County jail on $100,000 bail facing charges of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.

Torres Rodriguez is in Benton County jail with a $50,000 bail on charges of unlawfully possessing a gun.

Authorities are still looking for Javier Valdez, 24, in connection with a gang-related shooting in Kennewick.

According to police reports, Talavera was in a car with Nickolas Medelez, 25, when they spotted rival gang member Tomas Hinojosa, 38, walking toward Monopoly Park. As they drove by, one of the men held up a gun. They made a U-turn, passed by the home and yelled gang slurs, and then returned a minute later, according to court records.

Talavera told police he started shooting after Javier Valdez, 24, fired a rifle at the car. The two men in the car left a string of .45 caliber and 9 mm shell casings behind them that spanned the length of five homes.

Prosecutors filed charges against Medelez, Valdez and Hinojosa Thursday.

Police continue to look for Valdez, who faces second-degree assault charges. A nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest.