Crime
Two more men charged in Kennewick gang-related shootout
Shooting scene on East 8th Avenue
Prosecutors filed charges against two more of the five people accused in last weekend’s gang-related Kennewick shootout that nearly hit people inside a house and also damaged a home and cars.
One of the alleged gunmen in the car, Mitchell Talavera, 22, and one of the men at the house, Andres Torres-Rodriguez, 28, are the final people accused in the 6 p.m. shootout in front of the home on the 500 block of Eighth Avenue.
Talavera is being held in Benton County jail on $100,000 bail facing charges of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.
Torres Rodriguez is in Benton County jail with a $50,000 bail on charges of unlawfully possessing a gun.
According to police reports, Talavera was in a car with Nickolas Medelez, 25, when they spotted rival gang member Tomas Hinojosa, 38, walking toward Monopoly Park. As they drove by, one of the men held up a gun. They made a U-turn, passed by the home and yelled gang slurs, and then returned a minute later, according to court records.
Talavera told police he started shooting after Javier Valdez, 24, fired a rifle at the car. The two men in the car left a string of .45 caliber and 9 mm shell casings behind them that spanned the length of five homes.
Prosecutors filed charges against Medelez, Valdez and Hinojosa Thursday.
Police continue to look for Valdez, who faces second-degree assault charges. A nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest.
Comments