Bullets hit cars and houses in possible gang-related Kennewick shooting
Shooting scene on East 8th Avenue
A Pontiac four-door sedan was hit by bullets at least three times during Sunday night’s shooting on the 500 block of East 8th Avenue in Kennewick.
Investigators found shell casings and bullet holes in several cars and houses when they arrived about 6 p.m.
“This does not appear to be random and does appear to be gang-related,” said a news release.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
