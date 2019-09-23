Bullets hit cars and houses in possible gang-related Kennewick shooting

Shooting scene on East 8th Avenue Kennewick police are investigating Sunday night's shooting in the 500 block of East 8th Avenue as a possible gang-related crime. No injuries have been reported. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kennewick police are investigating Sunday night's shooting in the 500 block of East 8th Avenue as a possible gang-related crime. No injuries have been reported.

A Pontiac four-door sedan was hit by bullets at least three times during Sunday night’s shooting on the 500 block of East 8th Avenue in Kennewick.

Investigators found shell casings and bullet holes in several cars and houses when they arrived about 6 p.m.

“This does not appear to be random and does appear to be gang-related,” said a news release.

No injuries were reported.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The investigation is ongoing.

Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video