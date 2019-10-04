A father of 4 was left to die on a Pasco off-ramp. Suspected hit-and-run driver is arrested

SHARE COPY LINK

A man is in jail accused of leaving a father of four to die in a highway median in Pasco nearly a year ago.

Washington State Patrol detectives believe Sergio Garin-Villalobos, 32, was behind the wheel of a Chevy Blazer when he slammed into Martin Perez Garcia on Nov. 4, 2018.

A passing driver found Garcia at 11 a.m. between Argent Road and the Interstate 182 off-ramp. Investigators believe he was hit between 1 and 3 a.m.

A fog lamp from the Blazer was left behind.

Garcia was walking home after celebrating his girlfriend’s birthday at her family’s home, and was headed to his Pasco apartment when he was hit.

The 27-year-old Pasco man assembled manufactured homes, but his real passions were his family, his music and making others smile, family members said at the time.

Garin-Villalobos was booked into the Franklin County jail late Thursday on investigation of a hit-and-run fatality.

