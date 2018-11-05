Man left to die by the side of the road in Pasco is ID’d

Law enforcement are looking for a driver who hit and killed a man Sunday and left him to die in a highway median in Pasco.
Martin Perez Garcia, 27, of Pasco, was found in the median between the northbound ramp off Highway 395 to Argent Road and the westbound ramp from Interstate 182 to Highway 395 southbound just west of Columbia Basin College.
An auxiliary fog lamp for the driver’s side of a vehicle was left lying on the ground nearby, said the Washington State Patrol.
The state patrol was called out to investigate shortly before noon Sunday. When Garcia was hit has yet to be determined.
