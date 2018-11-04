Body found in median off Highway 395 in Pasco

The body of a man was found in a highway median in Pasco on Sunday morning.
Washington State Patrol was called shortly before noon to the area between the northbound ramp off Highway 395 to Argent Road and the westbound ramp from Interstate 182 to Highway 395 southbound just west of Columbia Basin College.
Investigators suspect the man may have been walking along the highway and was hit by a car, said WSP officers at the scene Sunday afternoon.
Pasco police officers also were there Sunday afternoon helping with the investigation.
A distraught young woman arrived shortly before 2 p.m. and was talking to officers.
No other information was immediately available.
