Here’s why Vancouver Street in Kennewick was closed for 6 hours Wednesday

Shooting scene on East 8th Avenue Kennewick police are investigating Sunday night's shooting in the 500 block of East 8th Avenue as a possible gang-related crime. No injuries have been reported. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kennewick police are investigating Sunday night's shooting in the 500 block of East 8th Avenue as a possible gang-related crime. No injuries have been reported.

Police continue to hunt for a fourth suspect in a drive-by shootout after trying to catch him in a Vancouver Street home early Wednesday.

Detectives received a tip that the suspects from the Sunday night shooting on East Eighth Avenue were at a home on the 2200 block of Vancouver.

Kennewick police, the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team and Benton County sheriff’s deputies surrounded the home initiating a standoff with the people inside.

Police believed Nicholas Medelez, 25 of Kennewick, was in the house, said Kennewick Sgt. Joe Santoy.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

After several hours of calling for him to surrender, officers went inside to search for him but didn’t find him.

The search kept a section of Vancouver Street closed for most of the early morning. Police opened it back up around 6 a.m.

Investigators found another suspect, Mitchell Talavera, 22, at The Pub on Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick around the same time. He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of drive-by shooting shortly after 11 p.m.

Earlier this week, police arrested Tomas Hinojosa Jr., 38, and Andres Torres-Rodriguez, 28, for their roles. Both men were booked for unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Officials have not released any information about how the four men were involved in the shoot out on the 500 block of Eighth Avenue. The gang-related crime that happened around 6 p.m. and left homes and cars damaged by bullets.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.