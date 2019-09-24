2 arrested after gang-related Kennewick neighborhood shootout

Shooting scene on East 8th Avenue Kennewick police are investigating Sunday night's shooting in the 500 block of East 8th Avenue as a possible gang-related crime. No injuries have been reported. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kennewick police are investigating Sunday night's shooting in the 500 block of East 8th Avenue as a possible gang-related crime. No injuries have been reported.

Two men are in jail after a gang-related shootout in Kennewick on Sunday night.

Tomas Hinojosa Jr., 38, and Andres Torres-Rodriguez, 28, are being held on suspicion of illegal gun possession, said Kennewick police.

Officers haven’t said whether the men are gang members, but police say the shooting involved rival gang members trading shots, hitting several homes and cars.

The drive-by was on the 500 block of East Eighth Avenue. No one was wounded.

Police are continuing to investigate what happened.

Hinojosa and Torres Rodriguez have previous criminal records. Most recently, Hinojosa was accused of helping Katelynn Vinson as she tried to escape from police.

Torres Rodriguez has a history of assault, theft, eluding police and illegal gun possession in Walla Walla County.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 509-628-0333, or to anonymously contact Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477, 800-222-8477 or www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.