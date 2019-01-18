Female felon performs some acrobatics trying to give Pasco police the slip

A pair of Pasco criminals performed some acrobatics during a late night chase through east Pasco.
Pasco police Sgt. Chad Pettijohn spotted a woman behind the wheel of a truck with a broken license plate light on Columbia Street near Fourth Avenue at 11:15 p.m. Thursday.
But the woman driving, Katelynn Vinson, 20, had warrants for her arrest for not following the terms of her release from prison after robbing her former boyfriend and for not showing up to court on drug and theft charges.
But Vinson, who also goes by, Katelynn Trigger, didn’t stop when Pettijohn turned on his emergency lights.
Instead, she raced away, he said, blowing through two stop signs and weaving across the street.
Then she switched seats with her passenger, Tomas Hinojosa, 38, while the truck continued moving, according to court records.
He missed two more stop signs, then hit a curb.
Vinson dove out of the truck and ran off into the darkness, while Hinojosa drove another couple blocks before stopping on Seventh Avenue.
Vinson was found later, and both were booked into the Franklin County jail. Police say Hinojosa had a meth pipe in his pocket and a police dog indicated there might be more drugs inside the car.
Both are being held on suspicion of trying to elude police.
