Second person arrested in connection to shooting at Richland basketball court

A second man connected to a Sunday shooting at a Richland basketball court is in jail.

The Tri-City Regional SWAT team, as well as Kennewick and Richland police, surrounded an apartment at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Kent Street in Kennewick looking for Christopher I. Carroll, 20, said Kennewick police Lt. Aaron Clem.

Carroll surrendered without incident.

Because of the potential danger, police asked Phoenix High School, Amistad Elementary School and the Kennewick School District Administration Center to go into lockdown. It lasted for 15 minutes, according to the Kennewick School District.

Court records said someone named Chris was spotted carrying a shotgun away from the scene of a vehicular assault that turned into a shooting at the basketball courts near Richland High School.

It’s unclear how Carroll is related to Robert Hore, 20, whose disputes with Karion H. Thomas spilled over into a pair of fights.

The first altercation on Friday night brought two groups of men together on the 2500 block of Duportail Street. Someone fired a gun during the fight, but only minor injuries were reported, police said.

The second fight happened at 7:45 p.m. Sunday when Hore spotted Thomas playing basketball. A fight started, and Hore chased the other man in his car and hit him shortly before hitting the retaining wall, police said.

Hore got out of the car, and a witness reported hearing a gunshot.

Thomas was taken to a local hospital with a broken ankle and a gunshot wound. His injuries were not life threatening.