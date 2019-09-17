He forced a 71-year-old at gunpoint to cash a check, then stole his car and wallet, police say

Armed robbery suspect arrested at Richland motel Richland police Capt. Chris Lee tells how Michael Judd, a Pasco armed robbery suspect, was arrested after a short standoff at the Economy Inn on George Washington Way. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Richland police Capt. Chris Lee tells how Michael Judd, a Pasco armed robbery suspect, was arrested after a short standoff at the Economy Inn on George Washington Way.

What started with a 71-year-old man doing a favor for an acquaintance ended with a police standoff at a Richland motel two weeks later.

Michael T. Judd, 38, said he was looking to cash a check at HAPO Community Credit Union in Pasco when he asked John E. Garvin to give him a ride on Aug. 27, according to court documents.

When the two men arrived at the credit union shortly before 1:30 a.m., Judd allegedly told Garvin to deposit the check into his own account and then withdraw the money and give it to him.

Garvin didn’t know Judd well enough to agree to that request and turned him down, according to documents.

Police say Judd responded by revealing a silver handgun he was carrying and demanded that Garvin cash the check.

Judd watched over Garvin’s shoulder as he deposited a $300 check and withdrew the cash, according to police.

When the two men got back into the car, police say Judd got behind the wheel and drove back to a Road 32 home. There, Judd allegedly held Garvin at gunpoint again and demanded his wallet and forced him out of the car.

Tried to withdraw more money

Judd returned to the credit union and tried to withdraw another $1,000, but was only able to get $300.

Police said Judd kept the car for another three or four days until he called Garvin to say his car was in the WinCo Foods parking lot in Richland.

Garvin was able to get his car and wallet back, but he lost $500 to Judd, police said.

Then, last Friday morning, someone at the Economy Inn on George Washington Way spotted Judd around 8:30 a.m. and called police.

Officers surrounded Judd’s room, closed in and began calling for him to come out.

After half an hour of refusing to comply with police demands to come out of the motel, Judd gave up and was taken to Franklin County jail, police said.

He is being held on a 72-hour investigative hold for first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, theft of a motor vehicle and identity theft.

Judge Cameron Mitchell set bail at $500,000 and ordered him not to contact Garvin.