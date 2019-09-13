Crime

Suspected armed robber tries hiding in Richland motel and gets caught

A tip led police to the Economy Inn on George Washington Way Friday morning where they arrested someone for armed robbery.
Richland, WA

A short standoff at Richland motel ended with a man wanted for armed robbery in jail.

While Pasco has not released details about the robbery, Richland police Capt. Chris Lee said the officer got a tip around 8:30 a.m. that the suspected robber, Michael Judd, had just checked in to the Economy Inn on George Washington Way.

After surrounding the room, officers closed in and began calling for the man.

After about half an hour, he was arrested. Pasco police officers took him to the Franklin County jail.

The standoff attracted the attention of people driving along the busy Richland street.

