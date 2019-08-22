Pasco is close to picking its police chief. Background checks ongoing

Tour of the Pasco Police Community Services Building Police Chief Bob Metzger leads a tour of the departments building that is currently under construction. The $8 million project means bigger and better space for the department as well as a new space for the community with meeting rooms and "onlin Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police Chief Bob Metzger leads a tour of the departments building that is currently under construction. The $8 million project means bigger and better space for the department as well as a new space for the community with meeting rooms and "onlin

Pasco’s taking another week to pick a police chief.

Officials are wrapping up candidate background checks, City Manager Dave Zabell told the police department Tuesday.

“There are numerous facets to the role of a police chief,” Zabell said. “Many may already have an opinion on the right choice for chief based on the information they currently have available. As you all do, I want our next chief to be successful -- because that means our police department and our city also succeeds.”

Zabell said he’s looking for someone who can “simultaneously and transparently” navigate the job’s many parts.

The Prothman Company is leading the search to replace Police Chief Bob Metzger, who retired in April.

The company tapped three finalists for interviews and to meet with the public at the end of July — Pasco’s Deputy Chief Ken Roske, Sunnyside Police Chief Albert Escalera, and Capt. Charles Goeken from Manteca, Calif.

All of the candidates are “very solid,” and when the choice is made, Zabell said it “will be considered to have been a ‘good’ decision or a ‘better’ decision,’ and opinions will be split.”