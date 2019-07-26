Pasco’s top cop finalists come from California, Oregon and Washington 

Tour of the Pasco Police Community Services Building Police Chief Bob Metzger leads a tour of the departments building that is currently under construction. The $8 million project means bigger and better space for the department as well as a new space for the community with meeting rooms and "onlin Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police Chief Bob Metzger leads a tour of the departments building that is currently under construction. The $8 million project means bigger and better space for the department as well as a new space for the community with meeting rooms and "onlin

Pasco has identified the four candidates to succeed Bob Metzger as the city’s chief of police.

They include Pasco Deputy Chief Ken Roske, Sunnyside Police Chief Albert Escalera, Manteca, Calif., Police Captain Charles Goeken and Oregon State Police Major Thomas Worthy.

The candidates will meet with the public from 5 to 7 pm. Wednesday, July 31, at the Pasco Red Lion. Translators will be available.

Ken Roske joined the Pasco police department in 1986 and rose through the ranks to his current post as deputy chief.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice management and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Union Institute & University and is an FBI National Academy graduate.

Al Escalera began his 35-year law enforcement career in Pasco as a community service officer. He later joined the Washington State Patrol, serving as supervisor and commander of its narcotics task force.

Albert Escalera

He served as a captain in the West Richland Police Department from 2011-2014, when he was named chief in Sunnyside.

He is an FBI National Academy Graduate. He was previously a finalist for the Richland police chief job before the city relaunched its search.

Charles Goeken joined the Manteca, Calif., Police Department in 1994. He is a captain and has served as a division commander for more than 10 years.

He has served as acting chief. He has served in elected capacity as a member of the Waterford, Calif., City Council, serving as mayor for six years.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from the University of New York Regents College, a master’s in criminal justice from Liberty University and is an FBI National Academy graduate.

Thomas Worthy started his Oregon State Police career in 1994 as a trooper.

Maj. Thomas Worthy, Oregon State Police Courtesy Oregon State Police

He rose through the ranks to his current position of major, where he is third in the line of responsibility as head of the public safety services bureau.

He serves as superintendent in the absence of the superintendent and deputy.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and sociology from Washington State University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.