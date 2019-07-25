Pasco is ready to unveil its police chief finalists. Here’s your chance to meet them

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

Pasco is nearly ready to unveil its picks for police chief.

While the finalists aren’t expected to be revealed until Friday, the city extended an invitation to people to come to an open house between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Pasco’s Red Lion Hotel on Wednesday, July 31.

The forum gives people the chance to talk to each of the candidates, then they’ll provide a short speech. Translators will be available for people who speak Spanish.

“This open house will be an opportunity for the public to meet the finalists and provide their impressions,” City Manager Dave Zabell said. “The event will also allow the candidates to meet our diverse and dynamic community.”

The city has been hunting for a replacement for former police Chief Bob Metzger since his retirement in April. Since the chief’s retirement, the position has been filled by Larry Dickerson.

Dickerson has been a go-to person for filling in for departments in Washington needing someone to lead a department until they pick a new chief. Since leaving the Lacey Police Department, he served stints in College Place, Monroe and Mill Creek.

The Prothman Co. of Issaquah is heading up the search for a new chief. The firm stopped accepting applications in mid-June.

The new chief will make up to $143,340 to lead the department, which includes 82 commissioned officers and 10 staff members, according to the search firm.

City officials are looking for someone who can handle the growing community as well as engage with the city’s diverse community.