SWAT team corners 2nd Prosser shooting suspect in Centralia

A Prosser police officer was shot in the leg early Monday during a foot chase with a possible burglary suspect at the Canyon Park Apartments. The investigation revealed an apartment tenant also was shot several times by a suspect.

A second suspect in the early Monday shooting of a Prosser police officer and an apartment renter has been arrested in Centralia.

Isaiah M. Colley, 19, was picked up Monday evening on a felony warrant for first-degree assault.

Once law enforcement tracked him down in Centralia, he refused to leave a home and the Lewis County Regional SWAT Team was called in to help, according to The Chronicle in Centralia.

His arrest came one hour after co-defendant Abdiel B. Vargas, also 19, arrested in a car in Kennewick.

The two have been charged in Benton County Superior Court with the double shooting at the Canyon Park Apartments in Prosser.

Police got a call at 1:06 a.m. Monday about suspicious people trying to get inside two apartments in the complex just west of the downtown area.

Prosser Officer Antonio Bustamante was chasing a suspect in the parking lot at 229 Canyon Drive when he was shot once in the leg. The officer returned fire, but police don’t know if the man was hit.

A Prosser police officer was shot in the leg early Monday during a foot chase with a possible burglary suspect. The investigation then revealed that a tenant at Canyon Park Apartments had been shot several times. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Bustamante, who’s been with the department for a little more than one year, was treated for a wound at a local hospital and later released.

The investigators soon discovered a person from the apartment complex had been shot several times.

Arrest warrants issued

The suspects fled, but police quickly figured out who they were and got the felony warrants issued for their arrests.

Vargas was spotted about 3:30 p.m. in a car driving near West Clearwater Avenue and Highway 395. Kennewick police stopped the car and took him into custody without incident.

Vargas was booked into the Benton County jail just before 6 p.m. on $500,000 bail.

Prosser police have been helped in the investigation by other law enforcement agencies, including the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force.

A news release from the task force says officers responded across Eastern Washington on Monday in an attempt to find and arrest the suspect.

After learning that Colley had traveled to Centralia, task force members worked with the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Centralia police to check several locations for him.

The Chronicle reports that Colley was found at a home on Cooks Hill Road at 4:30 p.m. and, since he refused to surrender, streets in the area were closed off while officers handled the high-risk arrest.

Colley came out of the home after SWAT arrived. He was one of four adults arrested.

Colley was booked into the Lewis County jail in Chehalis at 7:15 p.m. and held without bail.

Online jail records show that a Bernice T. Colley, 39, was booked into the jail at 8:05 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree rendering criminal assistance. She also is being held without bail.

Details of her alleged involvement were not released.

“One of the things that make the communities in Eastern Washington strong are the incredible partnerships we have between our federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and the communities we serve,” U.S. Marshal Craig Thayer said in a Tuesday news release.

“It is critical that violent offenders who victimize the community and are willing to assault law enforcement officers are quickly apprehended to protect the community and face justice.”

Raymond Fleck, supervisory deputy for the U.S. Marshals Service added: “Shoot a law enforcement officer in Eastern Washington and you will not be able to run hard enough, fast enough or long enough to evade justice. You will simply be captured tired.”

Centralia police mentioned the arrest on their Facebook page.

The Prosser Police Department replied to that posting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, saying “Thanks for your help, it was greatly appreciated.”