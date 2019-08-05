Prosser police officer shot during foot chase with burglary suspect

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

A Prosser police officer was shot in the leg early Monday during a foot chase with a possible burglary suspect.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was hit once, according to a news release from the Prosser Police Department.

He was taken to Prosser Memorial Health for treatment. The injury is non-life threatening, the department said.

KNDU is reporting that Police Chief David Giles said the officer has been released.

Police were called to the Canyon Park Apartments at 1:06 a.m. for a report of suspicious people trying to gain entry into two apartments. The complex is west of the downtown area.

One officer arrived to find a person in the parking lot at 229 Canyon Drive.

The person, upon seeing the officer, started to run away, the news release said.

The officer gave chase, at which point the suspect fired at the officer, the release said.

The suspect got away. Police closed off the neighborhood near Highway 22 and spent all morning searching.

It is not known if anyone has since been caught.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.