Cause of Richland woman’s death remains a mystery

Richland police are investigating a death on Crestwood Drive Richland police are investigating a death on Crestwood Drive after finding a 56-year-old person inside on Thursday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Richland police are investigating a death on Crestwood Drive after finding a 56-year-old person inside on Thursday.

Figuring out why a Richland woman was found dead alone last week in her mobile home will need to wait until blood tests are finished.

Coroner Bill Leach is asking a private lab to evaluate the samples before releasing information about how Rikki L. Beaulieu died. He did not say whether the 56-year-old was wounded.

The private lab takes about two to three weeks to conduct the tests, Leach said. The coroner has used private labs for testing in urgent cases because of a months-long statewide backlog at the state patrol crime lab.

Police and the coroner did not release her name but it was confirmed by friends.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Investigators also have not released any new information about the investigation after she was found at her home with her dogs when police were called Aug. 1 to check on her.

Detectives and crime scene investigators spent much of the day collecting evidence to decide if there was any foul play.