Richland police are investigating a body found in a Queensgate area mobile home

Richland police are investigating the death of a 56-year-old in a Queensgate area mobile home.

Officers were asked to check on someone living on the 200 block of Crestwood Drive, said the police department’s Facebook page.

They found the person dead inside the home, and have blocked off the streets around the mobile home.

Neighbors told the Herald that a woman has been living in that home for many years. She’s often seen with two dogs.

They said investigators have been there since 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

The home is a couple blocks north of the Fujiyama Japanese restaurant in the Queensgate area of south Richland.

The Benton County Coroner’s Office has been notified and Washington State Patrol crime scene investigators were called to the area to collect evidence.

Sgt. Drew Florence said they had no additional information to release.