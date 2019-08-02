Saturday autopsy planned for woman found dead in Richland mobile home

Richland police are investigating a death on Crestwood Drive Richland police are investigating a death on Crestwood Drive after finding a 56-year-old person inside on Thursday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Richland police are investigating a death on Crestwood Drive after finding a 56-year-old person inside on Thursday.

A 56-year-old woman appears to have died in a Richland mobile home Thursday.

Police were called to 216 Crestwood Drive around 10:30 a.m. to check on a person living there. When officers arrived they found the person dead inside.

Detectives spent much of Thursday investigating the scene. They did not have any new information to release Thursday evening, Sgt. Drew Florence said.

While police have not released any more details Friday, it appears Rikki Leann Beaulieu, 56, was the person they found inside.

Public records show Beaulieu owned the home and lived there for six years, and friends on social media were mourning her death.

Whenever anyone dies alone, police investigate to determine if there was foul play, but it doesn’t mean there was.

Benton County Coroner Bill Leach said an autopsy is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday.