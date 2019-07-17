Veteran officer fired twice at suspect during Kennewick chase. He’s on administrative leave

Scenes from a foot chase in Kennewick between police and a wanted man Kennewick police arrested a man after he fired a gun during a short chase on Olson Street and Fourth Avenue. The man is in custody and no one was reported hurt. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kennewick police arrested a man after he fired a gun during a short chase on Olson Street and Fourth Avenue. The man is in custody and no one was reported hurt.

A nearly 20-year veteran of Tri-Cities law enforcement fired a Taser and a gun during Tuesday morning’s chase in Kennewick.

Officer David Hughes started with the Kennewick Police Department in 2015 after 15 years with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, according to Kennewick police.

Hughes started working as a school resource officer for Park and Horse Heaven Hills middle schools in 2018.

He was one of several officers near Olson Street and West Fourth Avenue who were helping to look for Elijah Lull, 33, on Tuesday.

Police had received a tip that Lull, who was wanted on a pair of warrants, was staying in an outbuilding in the area.

After searching for him, they located him in a backyard on Morain Street. He started running when he saw officers looking for him.

Officers chased him into the yard on the 3700 block of West Fourth Avenue. Hughes fired his Taser, but it didn’t stop Lull, who allegedly pulled out a firearm.

Hughes then fired his gun in Lull’s direction. Police said Lull dropped his gun and stopped, and he was then arrested.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

The Tri-City Special Investigations Unit is handling the case. The regional team, comprised of various law enforcement agencies, is responsible for investigating officer-related shootings.

Lt. Aaron Clem said Tuesday that Hughes is now on administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.

Lull was booked into the Benton County jail for the two warrants along with a new charge of third-degree assault. He is expected to be in court this afternoon.