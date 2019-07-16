Police shoot at man during foot pursuit in Kennewick

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A shot was fired during a foot chase between police and a man they were pursuing on South Olson Street in Kennewick Tuesday morning.

Police received a tip that a wanted man, Elijah Lull, 33, was living in an outbuilding near Fourth Avenue and Olson Street.

When officers checked the outbuilding, Lull had left, but during a search for him in the area they located him near Fourth and Morain Street, and a foot chase began.

The chase ended in the lawn of a home on Fourth Avenue, where an officer fired a Taser to stop Lull. When it didn’t work, police said Lull pulled out a firearm.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The officer fired at least one shot that did not hit anyone. and Lull dropped the gun. He will be taken to the Benton County jail.

Police said he was wanted on outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrants for failing to appear for court cases.

The same unnamed officer fired the Taser and the gun, and is on administrative leave, said Lt. Aaron Clem.

Tri-City Special Investigations Unit is investigating the incident. The multi-agency unit investigates officer-involved shootings across Benton and Franklin counties.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.